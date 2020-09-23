I Support Simon
Moore County needs to trust our elected officials to be responsive to the people they represent. Lowell Simon has been endorsed by The NC Association of Educators, Equality NC, The AFL-CIO, Planned Parenthood, Moms Demand Action and The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).
In the first half of 2020 he had three times as many personal donors as Boles. Boles’ financial reports to the North Carolina Board of Elections make it clear who is paying for his campaign.
It’s a clear choice of who will best represent the interests of our county.
Tommy Davis
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.