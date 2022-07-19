As a citizen of the United States and Moore County, I feel compelled to write in with my viewpoint on abortion. First, I wish to say that I support life. I know that we “pro-lifers” are scoffed at, and I am prepared to accept that.
However, that doesn’t change my opinion on the matter of “abortion on demand,” and any amount of disdain from abortion supporters will never change my position.
Abortion supporters dehumanize the creation of life, using descriptors such as “clump of cells” and arguments that it is not a human life until “it can breathe,” and then some go on to say that if life is defined as being “at the moment of conception,” then we have to assign a Social Security number and provide government benefits and exceptions for tax purposes.
Fertilization creates human life. At the time of conception, the color of your hair and eyes is determined, along with all your physical attributes that make up your humanity. The unborn is a human being, and killing him or her to benefit others is a serious moral wrong. It treats the distinct human being, with his or her inherent moral worth, as nothing more than a disposable instrument.
David Norris
Carthage
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
