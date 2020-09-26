I don’t know about others, but I am sick of the political ads that are full of lies and innuendos about political opponents. I’d much rather see ads that say what candidates themselves are doing or going to try to accomplish if they are elected.
It’s pervasive among most ads and in reality — no one can change that during this divisive political climate. But disputing them is a start.
Therefore, I do feel compelled to address the ads that disparage our governor. Gov. Cooper has been steadfast in trying to protect North Carolinians during the pandemic. He also practices what he preaches.
Not everyone agrees with him, of course, but he and his administration are definitely working hard to provide the best scientific advice and to be transparent on all issues surrounding the pandemic, including those surrounding the re-opening of schools.
I resent the ads that say he doesn’t care about North Carolina and mention vetoing budgets three times and making up reasons he did so. Everyone needs to remember that he vetoed those budgets in attempts to get N.C. teachers the raises they deserve.
And never has it been as clear as it is now the value of those teachers. Just ask any parent that has attempted to work with virtual learning. Just ask the students how they feel. Teachers deserve to be paid in relation to their worth. Gov. Cooper has known that all along and he will always fight for that. This state needs Roy Cooper.
Doris Gulley
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.