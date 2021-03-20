Your recent article discussing Councilwoman Lydia Boesch’s support of a Freedom Matters NC initiative to bring an end to Roy Cooper’s mask mandate exposed Mrs. Boesch to be a courageous leader willing to speak out for the well-being of her community.
Mrs. Boesch and Freedom Matters NC seek an end to unnecessary, dangerous restrictions being forced upon the public.
A quick read of Freedom Matters NC Vision Statement and Beliefs reveals the group’s focus to be reclamation of individual freedom: to wear a mask or not, to be vaccinated or not, to gather with friends and family, worship and travel when and where we please, absent overbearing government interference. It calls for a free flow of COVID-related information and data. And it regards the Great Barrington Declaration as a reasonable COVIDresponse. There are no calls for violence or threats.
We need to end the mask mandate. We need businesses, schools and entertainment venues wide-open. We need more leaders like Councilwoman Boesch.
Tom Buckley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
And I guess we need more infection and death.
John Misiaszek
I wonder if charging people who refuse to wear masks when in public with "reckless endangerment" might incline more of them to wear masks rather than face arrest, jail, and substantial fines?
