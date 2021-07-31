Kent Misegades’ letter in The Pilot regarding “economic impact payments” echoes my own thinking. I, too, returned checks received from the federal government to the return address given on the envelope in which checks were sent to me ($600, $600, $1,400.)
I am a widow living on less than $50,000 annually. I have enough to live on and I do not need help from the federal government.
Several friends with whom I discussed this matter suggested I give the checks to various charity organizations, churches, etc. They didn’t seem to realize that EIP funds are borrowed money. It increases our national debt and it must be paid back.
Helen Neill
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
This is my last day to post opinions here - you just made it all worthwhile ma’am. Thank you. Capitalism has been good to me - my manufacturing business is growing rapidly and I simply do not have the time anymore to comment here. Nor the patience with my detractors, who are beyond help. A sad, angry bunch. I do pray for them all however.
My compliments. When our currency collapses due to out-of-control spending, a few of us will rightly state we are not to blame.
