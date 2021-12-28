It appears to be a conservative trend to criticize the term “woke,” as if that’s a bad thing.
Are they trying to say that it’s better to be asleep, unaware, or maybe, “I don’t care?” As in, I don’t care about racism, mainly.
Does that mean that we should just wipe from our minds the struggles of the Civil Rights movement to abolish segregation and all the evils that went with it?
If they can’t rewrite history, then they just ignore it and just wipe the evils of slavery and racism from our minds? “Just don’t talk about it. It’s upsetting.”
Have we rid our society from the ills of inequality, disregard and unfairness? Obviously not.
What we have going here is a large mass of Republicans saying, “let’s just keep quiet about our history, especially when it calls into question the sterling virtue of the U.S.A.”
Bob Katrin, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Read some history. Democrats are the party of segregation and the KKK. Democrat Senator William Fulbright, a major segregationist, was Bill Clinton’s political mentor. Democrat Senator Robert Byrd not only led his KKK chapter but was its founder. The ancestors of Democrats Biden, Harris and Cooper were all slave owners. Democrats clung on to racism and segregation - Republicans ended it.
Gee, Kent's lying by not providing any historical context to his assertions. The South was solidly Democratic because Lincoln was a Republican, period!! Nixon adopted the "Southern Strategy" to win the Presidency in 1968 by appealing to white southerners racism to encourage them to switch from voting Democratic and to vote Republican instead. They did. Since 1968 the white voters in southern states have been reliably Republican.
