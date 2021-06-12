I was pleasantly surprised when I read a letter in The Pilot by a retired history professor. Surprised because 99 and 44/100 percent of what I have read recently about Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been written by folks who only know two things: the name is “Critical Race Theory” and they’re against it.
Dr. Brown gives an even-handed interpretation of CRT basics. Considering all the brouhaha that has been transpiring about CRT, I felt constrained to follow the advice I always gave my kids: “Look it up.”
What I have found is that CRT is not the spawn of Satan after all. It would certainly behoove those who rail against it to do some reading other than Newsmax and Fox News.
I can find nothing in my studies that would lead me to believe that CRT is against free societies and wants to dismantle them and replace them with something its advocates control.
Clarkson Groseth
Pinehurst
