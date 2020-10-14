When I flipped over my absentee ballot, my eyes went immediately to the State Senate race and to the circle for Helen Probst Mills and then to the Board of Education race and to Helena Wallin-Miller.
I know both of these ladies very well and can attest to their integrity, dedication to their respective causes and tremendous work ethic.
Our county will continue to benefit from Helena’s membership on the BOE as she works to provide the best possible education for every child. As a retired educator, I am thrilled to tell you that Helena supports public education in all her decisions — decisions that are always made after very careful consideration of all the pertinent facts.
Helen Probst Mills is running for State Senate to provide an authentic emphasis on meeting the needs of the people in our district rather than her own benefits. She too always makes decisions based on appropriate data and what will benefit her community. Helen is a well-educated attorney whose wisdom and Christian values center her in her life and in her work.
I wish we had the opportunity for you all to meet both of these amazing women and talk in depth to them about their ideas, hopes and plans for their elected positions as I have. Instead I hope that you will take my word and find Helen and Helena on your ballot and mark the circle clearly beside each name as I did.
Nancy W. Latham
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
