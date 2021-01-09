In the 2016 election process, I thought I made no fateful mistake by isolation and disregard of both Trump, who scared the hell out of me, and Clinton, who spoke with forked tongue. In the follow-up 2020 election process I, again, thought I made no harmful error — I was wrong.
While I did continue to isolate and disregard that disingenuous buffoon, Trump, I unfortunately failed to discern the depth of mental weakness and shameful pandering to a shameful president by so many Republican lawmakers, each of whom blatantly and selfishly entertain the prospect of a re-election rather than pursuing the fulfillment of that duty entrusted to them: responsible legislation.
And, that sacred duty cannot be encrusted with ancillary activity which is highly suspect and/or extra-judicious. Notably, consider the 126 Republican lawmakers who supported that horrid Texas attorney general’s seditious abuse of the judicial process.
Further, consider the latest “magic show” of the senators seeking to contest the Electoral College votes from multiple states. It then becomes a double feature horror show, with Trump’s one-hour telephone attempt to coerce the secretary of state of the state of Georgia to find 11,780 phantom votes for him (the place for Trump is under a pedestal).
Fortunately, we the people have a substantial, favorable backstop: the Constitution. “The peoples’ will and wishes,” Daniel Webster said, “cannot be subverted disagreeably by those intervening temporary servants or agents who fracture the decency of our gold standard — the Constitution. We must be committed against everything which may weaken, endanger, or destroy The Constitution.”
Mr. Trump, I joyously bid you an unfond farewell. Your absence in a few days will be good company.
Thomas Fletcher
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
