How many times an hour does mainstream media breathlessly remind us about the deadly coronavirus? Every chance it gets, with an emphasis on “cases,” any one of which might prove to be — you guessed it — deadly, and could indicate a new wave of positives.

“Could” and “might” are vital armaments in virus weaponization and the war on common sense. Perhaps if we paid serious attention to what else is actually deadly, we’d recognize that Dr. Anthony Fauci would not have the market on fear mongering cornered.

What this year’s hysteria is rooted in is a presumption of absolute safety to which remarkably large numbers of us seemingly expect.

But the reality is this planet of ours is a killing machine both owed to nature’s fury and man’s evil. Cowering at home with layers of masks and barrels of hand sanitizer cannot protect anyone from his destiny.

Steve Woodward, Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(2) comments

Kent Misegades

Good thoughts Steve. The TDS-suffering among us won’t be happy until those refusing to be frightened by a flu bug are forced to wear yellow stars on their shirts as in Nazi Germany.

Barbara Misiaszek

Asinine comments. This virus will kill. This virus has demonstrated it has significant long term effects. Fauci isn't the problem, we know who is.

John Misiaszek

