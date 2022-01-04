Both words and behaviors matter. Currently, such words as “irresponsible,” “childish,” “silly,” “reckless,” “divisive” and “uncompromising” seem to be the norm for the behavior of the Moore County Board of Education as a duly elected governing body.
As a former employee of this school system and 11-year public education superintendent in both North Carolina and South Carolina, it is disappointing to learn of the dysfunctional behavior demonstrated by several current BOE members.
The overt bitterness, infighting and backstabbing between and among these individuals is particularly disturbing and sad.
Each time I contemplated applying for superintendent vacancies, I conducted comprehensive research about the culture of a prospective district before taking the leap. Very few pieces of useful data fell through the cracks in this process.
Given the dynamics of what is transpiring within the current policy-making body in the Moore County School System, it is highly unlikely that I would consider applying here. What sane educational leadership professional would care to jump into such a mess? While I suspect there will likely be a decent number of applicants for the current vacancy, I also speculate there will be few “blue chippers” in the mix — and I can clearly understand why.
Ray Brayboy, Pinehurst
