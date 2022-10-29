With elections upon us, now is a good time to reach back into our short-term memory of the last two years. Who among the candidates running for some elected office were politicos or part of the government bureaucracy that perpetrated the following:
Locked you in your house for months on end.
Told you to tattle on your neighbors.
Closed Moore County schools.
Denied you the ability to be with loved ones when they passed alone in a hospital.
Told you your labor was not essential.
Denied the science of basic epidemiology.
Please remember what it felt like to be stripped of your constitutionally guaranteed rights and then look at the candidates who were part of that system; they likely still think that way even now with the coronavirus pandemic nearly forgotten.
Also, we should reacquaint ourselves with the Declaration of Independence and U.S Constitution. Frankly, all other measures of evaluating candidates are superfluous.
Do candidates believe in the natural order of things? Does the candidate believe we are all of equal value? Do they believe that one race is different from another? Do they believe depriving one of life if it is “unborn” or too infirm to be of value? Does your candidate listen to the electorate, or will they stifle your voice when you raise concerns about taxes, education, eminent domain and development?
Memories are short and you owe it to yourself to evaluate the candidates upon a known standard.
Nick Lasala
Cameron
