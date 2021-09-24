It is disheartening, enraging and downright unbelievable when Los Angeles Attorney General Gascon and prosecutors and district attorneys in New York and Chicago refuse to prosecute criminals for a wide range of crimes. So when we read that District Attorney Mike Hardin has put away a child sex offender for basically the rest of his life, it brings back some faith in the system and how it is supposed to work. Around here, we still believe “when you do the crime, you do the time.”
Thanks, Mike, for doing your job and doing it well. This is why those who know you worked so hard to elect you. Mike Hardin, for those who know him, is a full-time family man and a full-time district attorney. These days it is so rare when we can say “That’s how it’s supposed to work.”
Thomas K. Squier
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
