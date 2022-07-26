The 1 percent in the United States are so out of touch with the American public. How dare they presume to know what middle- and lower-class families must deal with in the year 2022.

Power and money are the only aspects of life that are real to the privileged 1 percent. Whatever must be done to achieve more power and more money is fair game, including destroying the lives of honest hard-working Americans.

greg regan

Thank you, Lauren, for your timely remarks. All my life, I have listened to many of those who have a comfortable living blame the poor and disadvantaged for our nation's ills, never complimenting the hundreds of thousands of hard-working, underpaid employees who help make their lives comfortable. I'm not referring to the top 1 %; I don't know many, but rather the people who claim to be religious yet Egnor the teachings of their Christian faith who I encounter daily in my neighborhood and workplace. Of course, I refer to Matthew and the Book of Proverbs. While I am not an overly religious person, nor do I make a habit of quoting the bible, however, these two teachings are what I took away from the many years of religious schooling my parents afforded me.

