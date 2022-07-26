The 1 percent in the United States are so out of touch with the American public. How dare they presume to know what middle- and lower-class families must deal with in the year 2022.
Power and money are the only aspects of life that are real to the privileged 1 percent. Whatever must be done to achieve more power and more money is fair game, including destroying the lives of honest hard-working Americans.
Now, there are the special few who do care and pledge to help Americans in need. In reality, the special few are the minority.
The average American is losing ground fast against the ravages of inflation, and the 1 percent seem to revel in this fact. Oh, the poor people cannot pay bills, feed their families and have no retirement future. How dare they believe their ideas and opinions will help the American public when it is obvious that much of the public feels our country is heading in the wrong direction.
There is no logical reason why the United States needs to import any type of material goods or foodstuffs. We were at one time the strongest nation in the world, self-sufficient and growing in a positive and moral manner. How dare the 1 percent steal our lives and our livelihoods to further their own personal agendas with no thought to the people and lives they are destroying.
Lauren Brock
Pinebluff
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Thank you, Lauren, for your timely remarks. All my life, I have listened to many of those who have a comfortable living blame the poor and disadvantaged for our nation's ills, never complimenting the hundreds of thousands of hard-working, underpaid employees who help make their lives comfortable. I'm not referring to the top 1 %; I don't know many, but rather the people who claim to be religious yet Egnor the teachings of their Christian faith who I encounter daily in my neighborhood and workplace. Of course, I refer to Matthew and the Book of Proverbs. While I am not an overly religious person, nor do I make a habit of quoting the bible, however, these two teachings are what I took away from the many years of religious schooling my parents afforded me.
