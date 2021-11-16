It’s been just about one year since more than half of voting Americans decided that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were better than Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
I am a registered Republican and voted in Trump’s first primary for Ted Cruz. I never liked Trump’s “below his station” use of social media (tweeting in the middle of the night). I don’t believe in social media. However, as he wasn’t getting a fair shake from the normal media, maybe he had no choice?
I did like the results of his team’s four years at the helm. So, in 2020 I voted to re-elect him. I also believe that he was unfairly abused by the “swamp.” The same elected officials who did not want to appropriate $5 billion for a southern border wall now want to spend trillions on multiple useless items and tell us it is all paid for?
I personally do not know of any area we are all better off one year into the Biden administration.
Tom Anderson, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
"...as he wasn’t getting a fair shake from the normal media..." You've got to be kidding. His campaign got more coverage on tv than all the other Republican candidates combined! An estimated two billion of dollars worth of free coverage. Tell more about the "useless" spending you see. Such as?
