Congressman Richard Hudson’s facile suggestion that Fort Bragg basically keep its name by being named for Edward S. Bragg, who fought in the Civil War on the Union side, left me speechless, and not in a good way. Clearly he has missed the point.
Hudson argues that people will not know what he is talking about if the base name changes. No one is confused between Istanbul and Constantinople, nor between New York and New Amsterdam. I firmly believe that people are smart enough to quickly make the leap from Fort Bragg to the new name.
Since Hudson is willing to entertain suggestions from his constituents, and I am one of those, I propose naming the former Fort Bragg Fort Bradley, after Gen. Omar Nelson Bradley. Bradley commanded the 82nd Airborne Division, which is based at the post. He served as the first Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. And he was one of nine commanders to reach the rank of five-star general, and at one point commanded 1.3 million fighting men, the largest assembly of U.S. troops under a single commander
If you wish to learn more about Gen. Bradley’s career, I suggest the U.S. Army Center for Military History online pamphlet that was published on the centennial of his birth.
The premier post in North Carolina, and indeed in the nation, needs to be named after an exemplar, someone our current and future soldiers can admire and emulate. Gen. Bradley fits that bill.
Sharon Swanke
Pinehurst
