What will the impact of COVID-19 be on our school custodians? Does anyone really know what they do?

Let me tell you. They mow the grass and clean up the school property; clean the classrooms, the restrooms and halls; strip and wax the floors; move the furniture; clean up after sick children; and do anything else a teacher or principal might want.

For all this work they are paid little, usually slightly over $20,000 per year. Most have not had a raise in over 10 years. Certainly not a living wage.

Now COVID-19 comes along. With the children coming back to the classroom they now have more furniture moving than before and will, probably, be the ones who sanitize the facilities each day following their use. Will they be trained in sanitation procedures? I hope our Moore County School Board recognizes these underpaid workers and provides them some help during the pandemic; maybe a pay increase or a big bonus in the near future.

Robert Kucinski

Pinehurst

