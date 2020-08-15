I appreciate Ms. Reehling’s epiphany and realization that slavery is immoral and horrible. Some call it “America’s original sin” and that may be correct. We still pay the price for this cruelty.
“Our” glorious dead may be a stretch. I doubt if the writer lost ancestors fighting for the Confederacy. She points out that one-third of the citizens of the Confederacy owned slaves. (This fraction is in the high range.) If this were accurate, it would indicate that two-thirds did not own slaves.
I argue that it is inappropriate to castigate the majority for the sins of the minority. Most of the young men who fought for the Confederacy were fighting for their homes, their states and their country, in that order.
The Constitutional Convention of 1787, presided over by Gen. George Washington, was unable to come to a united position on slavery. In the grand tradition of the federal government, the founders kicked the can down the road.
Slavery was part of Southern culture and was accepted by many in the North because of the economic advantages it provided to the entire nation through production of cotton and tobacco for export to Europe.
The Emancipation Proclamation issued in early 1863 only freed slaves in parts of the country that were “then in rebellion against the United States.” The Proclamation did nothing for those slaves held in the Northern states. It did help Lincoln by providing a moral cause for the war that he feared losing and motivated Blacks to join the Union Army.
It becomes tiresome being a Southerner and being relentlessly lectured about the acknowledged immorality of slavery. Most of us get it and would rather move on in a positive direction. But abandoning history and destroying monuments does not contribute to the necessary learning process.
George Rhodes
Southern Pines
