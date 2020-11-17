I received an email from the Pinehurst management yesterday about the approval of a hotel to be built where the croquet courts have been located for decades.
I will never forget the first time I came to the iconic resort 25 years ago and walked from the parking lot up to the clubhouse. Seeing the croquet courts made me feel as though I was not only at golf’s national home but a very special place.
I don’t play croquet, but putting a stupid building on that location is the most disrespectful decision the management could ever make. I’m incredulous.
Gary DeShazer
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.