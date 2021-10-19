Recently, the country lost a great patriot, the U.S. Army lost a great leader, and our community lost a wonderful friend and neighbor. Gen. Ray Odierno passed away Oct. 8.
Thirty years ago, I had just taken command of the 7th Infantry Division at Fort Ord in California. My first order of business was to get to know the 28 battalion commanders on post. It did not take long to figure out who was not only number one, but simply stood apart from his 27 fellow battalion commanders.
Ray was special in so many ways. His priorities were solid, family first. It was amazing to watch the ease with which he commanded soldiers. The quality time he spent mentoring his officers and senior sergeants was impressive. The list of accolades is long, but suffice it to say I departed command of that division knowing that Ray had a head start on a career that would take him to the top.
This great country has always found a way to produce men and women for every generation that stand out and stand above by their intellect, judgment, values, energy, example and commitment to selfless service. For my generation, there has been none better than Gen. Ray Odierno. Rest in peace, Ray, you earned it and will be missed by so many friends, colleagues and a grateful nation.
Marvin Covault
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
