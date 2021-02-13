I was surprised at the bold headline and lengthy article regarding the “officer facing inquiry.”
While you may find this newsworthy you might consider giving some ink to the Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, who gave his life defending our democracy.
Brian Killeen
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Jan 6 was a bad day for several people. A woman expressing her freedom of speech was trampled to death. Another woman, unarmed, former military, was murdered by an armed Capitol police officer. Has anybody heard anything about the case? NO, it is being covered up. NOW, let's say that officer was on the street in DC and murdered an unarmed black woman. HOW loud would the riots and protest be. Would it be OK for them to burn the capitol ?
