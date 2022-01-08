The Pilot describes plans by the village of Pinehurst to honor Frederick Law Olmsted in 2022, while simultaneously observing the 150th birthday of Donald Ross.
The fact is that Olmsted never visited Pinehurst, albeit his sons were hired to design the Village Green by the Tufts family. The fee: $300. The modest design was executed by either John Elliott or Olmsted’s son, J.D. Neither visited Pinehurst.
At the time, Frederick Law Olmsted was suffering from dementia. Thus, Pinehurst is planning to honor a famous man who had absolutely no direct connection to Pinehurst.
As the former historian of the Pinehurst Country Club and co-author of two books about Ross-designed golf courses open to public play, it is my suggestion that the village limit its efforts in 2022 to a comprehensive review of the remarkable life of Donald J. Ross.
A champion golfer, he devoted his long professional career to the development of golf at Pinehurst. After forming a golf course design business, Ross created over 400 premiere golf courses in the U.S. and Canada, and two in Cuba.
The most suitable way to honor Ross in 2022 would be to sponsor a sesquicentennial golf tournament in his name to be played on Course No. 2 at Pinehurst. It was his favorite achievement.
Paul R. Dunn, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
