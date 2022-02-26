Mr. Lasala’s Feb. 1 column piqued my curiosity when he opined about the homeless non-problem in Moore County.
My office is in a business park in Aberdeen. Within a five-minute walk of the office, a multi-tent homeless encampment is observable, a male is living in a storage unit, a female is living in the open behind a local restaurant and several homeless occasionally live in the woods next to a church. I also routinely observe panhandlers near the entrances to shopping centers in Aberdeen and in Southern Pines.
Wanting to validate my observations led me to review the North Carolina Point in Time (PIT) homeless data
The most recent data from the 2020 count shows 53 homeless were counted in Moore County. All agencies who utilize the PIT acknowledge that rural areas are extremely undercounted. This reflects the difficulty in physically accessing the homeless in rural areas and the lack of services which are essential for locating and identifying the homeless outside of urban zones.
It is my understanding that currently HUD has a 900-application waiting list for Section 8 housing in Moore County. Even if less expensive housing should be available in the rural parts of the county, as you suggested, employment remains concentrated in Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen. Since the cost of reliable transportation is beyond the reach of many economically marginalized citizens, the ability to commute to work from the rural areas is not a viable option.
The homeless and disadvantaged exist in Moore County. Affordable housing is beyond the reach for many.
Mike Ianucilli, Raleigh
