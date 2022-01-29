The old Soviet Politburo would have admired the propaganda that Lowell Simon used in his recent editorial. He was masterful in using hyperbole and misinformation to shape his message.
Can’t we move on from Jan. 6 already? Apparently not, because leftists have nothing positive to offer. Yes, it was bad, a riot, but not an attempt to overthrow our republic, as Simon claims. Not one participant from the Jan. 6 riot has been charged with sedition or insurrection.
Simon tries to recite all the tired Democratic proposals that no one wants. Have the Democrats led by Joe Biden done anything positive? From the border, to COVID, to crime, to the economy, education and foreign policy I can’t think of one thing. The only way to divert attention from these massive failures is to shift blame to others.
Apparently, the revisionist history that he refers to is a display of our country’s founding documents at a site in Carthage. What an act of subversion. Lowell Simon was one of very few who opposed it.
We can only be grateful that Lowell Simon never won any of his elections. I guess voters really are smart after all.
Dan Kneller, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
That infrastructure bill was a pretty significant recent achievement. Maybe if it had been done 4 years ago that bridge in Pittsburgh wouldn't have fallen? Also, the display will now include all Amendments to our constitution as I think it should since the Constitution and all of it's Amendments are our road map to the future.
John Misiaszek
I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you submitted this LTE before Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and 10 others were charged with seditious conspiracy on Jan 13th. I hope to see a correction from you and everyone else who has claimed no one "from the Jan. 6 riot has been charged with sedition or insurrection".
