My husband was born and raised in Southern Pines. When we would visit family during the holidays, I fell in love with the bright and sparkling look of the downtown area. The shop windows were lovely, the street trees became magical to me and the wreaths on the lamp posts reminded me of childhood.
Since moving here, I have come to understand how much work and effort goes into creating the beauty of the holidays in this town. The Southern Pines Business Association works diligently to sell more than 100 Christmas trees to be sponsored and decorated by individuals and businesses.
These trees are placed by town workers in special locations along Broad Street, along several side streets and up and down Pennsylvania Avenue. All of these trees have to have electrical lines dropped and secured to the pole next to the tree location. In addition, our town crews place the large and heavy wreaths on the lamp posts. These wreaths are approximately 5 feet tall, with clusters of “berries” and huge bows that are about a foot and a half wide. I had the fun of helping others on the Southern Pines Appearance Commission spray paint all of the “berries” bright red last January in preparation for this season.
It was not until I became involved with the Appearance Commission that I realized the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes as well as the installation efforts needed to turn beautiful Southern Pines into a magical holiday experience.
Gigi Walter
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.