While putting away our Christmas decorations, we had many pleasant memories of the local Moore County groups that brought us pleasure during an otherwise low-spirited, shut down, 2020 pandemic type Christmas.
Not being able to visit our family members, or having them visit us, we relied on several local presentations via computer and radio, to bring some Christmas spirit into our home.
So, we would like to belatedly thank the following: Mollie Wilson, Steve Bouser, and The New Horizons Band in the Pines, online video Christmas card concert; Maestro David Michael Wolff, Max von Essen, YoungMee Jun, and members of The Carolina Philharmonic, online video concert; Emmanuel Episcopal Parish members, “Lessons and Carols,” online beautiful service; and the Muirfield Broadcasting and Judson Theater’s radio presentation of “Miracle on 34th Street.” All were wonderful programs. We especially loved and enjoyed the youngsters in the Emmanuel Episcopal presentation. We are very grateful to be living in a community that brought us all these Christmas treasures.
Annette and Al Daniels
Southern Pines
