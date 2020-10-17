We will eventually have an end. Whether it is this year or four years from now, there will be an end. What we must start to think about is not Trump. Enough has been said about this dysfunctional narcissist. Who we must hold accountable are the enablers who have propped him up.
The list is long. Let’s start with Vice President Pence, the ultimate hypocrite and spin doctor who most likely shares none of Trump’s beliefs. Next comes his many press secretaries who will say anything in support of Trump. Then come Cabinet members whose only mission is to support Trump regardless of truth. Then we have the Republican senators who all surely know in their hearts that Trump is a joke but are afraid for their office to “come out.”
Our own Thom Tillis is a prime example. Has there ever been a less impactful senator? Then we have those select House representatives spread out over the country who love to come out in friendly media to demonize anything not Trump to raise their level of exposure.
Fox News and conservative radio are high on the list of enablers, but the truth is Trump is just a product that they are selling. Demonizing anything not Trump is very profitable. When Trump is gone they will just pick up another “product” to get behind. They are unreachable.
At the end of the list are the die-hard Trump supporters who fully understand his dysfunction but support him anyway because of their distaste for anything “progressive” or that supports people of color. Trying to go back to a time that never really existed will fail. The country has changed whether we like it or not.
Dave Zaborski
Aberdeen
