For the last almost 50 years, elected officials have been able to profess that they were pro-life with little fear of scrutiny. Their shield, ironically enough, was the very ruling to which they expressed opposition, Roe v. Wade.
The shield was removed in June when the U.S. Suprme Court overturned Roe. On Tuesday, the removing of the shield of Roe finally took place in Moore County, exposing Commissioners Frank Quis, Catherine Graham, Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke.
Graham’s high-sounding but illogical proposal was to not saddle a future board with the decision of a lame-duck board. Based on that logic, the next six board meetings should be canceled so as not to saddle the new board with any decisions of this present board.
But as soon as they heard it, Commissioners Quis, Ritter and Daeke reached for the motion like drowning men for a life preserver. Unfortunately, the only life that wasn’t preserved was the life of the resolution to express support for the life of unborn children.
Fortunately, one commissioner was exposed as not only professing to be pro-life, but actually standing as a statesman for life, and that is Nick Picerno. Picerno deserves our thanks and our support in November.
One other group was exposed on Tuesday and that is many of the pastors in Moore County who have been hiding under the shield of Roe as well. It’s time for them to awake out of sleep and answer the call from heaven: Who is on The Lord’s side? Let him come unto Me.
Charles Garrison
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
