A development project is again up for approval for the 25.4-acre property located east of U.S. 1 between Vermont Avenue and West Rhode Island Avenue near downtown Southern Pines.
It is — and will be — an inevitable development in that area, since it is zoned to allow office service uses, banks, fitness clubs and multi-family residences.
An eerily similar plan was rejected five years ago. Why would the same unsustainable and potentially harmful (to the environment) plan be approved this time?
All concerned residents near and far, this could happen to you. Vote no when this matter comes up soon. Let’s make sure that development in our community is both sustainable to our environment and amenable to the adjacent residents.
Peter Pahk
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.