May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The pandemic has caused an escalation in our nation’s mental health needs. Recent surveys have shown that one in three United States adults reported experiencing depression or anxiety since the pandemic began. Even before COVID-19, statistics showed that one in five adults in our nation experiences a mental illness, and one in 20 severe mental illness.
NAMI Moore County is a dedicated all-volunteer organization whose purpose is to foster hope and respect. We work with individuals beset by mental illnesses and support their families and caregivers through advocacy, education, and support groups. We train law enforcement officers and other first responders about mental illness and how to interact with someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
If you or a loved one needs assistance with mental health issues, please call our helpline at (910) 295-1053 and leave a message. We will get back to you. Or visit our website, www.nami-moorecounty.org, or our NAMI Moore County Facebook page.
You are not alone. We are here to help.
Bob Whitehouse
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
