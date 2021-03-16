In response to Harry Bronkar’s article “Evangelicals Need to Recalibrate Their Expectations of the Truth,” Bronkar said evangelicals helped elect President Donald Trump.
That is true because President Trump said “We will again be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ in America. We will appoint conservative judges to the courts, fight to overturn abortion, rebuild our military, lower gas prices and become energy independent. We will build a wall to stop illegal border crossings while encouraging the legal path to citizenship. We will bring jobs back to America and diligently work to make America great again.”
This platform is why evangelicals worked to get Donald Trump elected, while the liberals, Hollywood crowd voted for Biden’s agenda. So tell me, Baptist minister, which platform do you support?
You say Biden is a lifelong Christian, a man of integrity and a man of faith. Only God knows if Biden has these qualities, and you aren’t God. Just remember your assessment of Biden means nothing to me or the 74 million-plus people who voted for President Trump.
God is the ultimate and final judge of everyone, not me and certainly not you.
Larry Cole
Eagle Springs
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
As you say, Mr. Cole, God is the ultimate and final judge. How do you think that he will judge Trump—a habitual liar, ungodly man with no morals or integrity?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.