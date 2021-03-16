In response to Harry Bronkar’s article “Evangelicals Need to Recalibrate Their Expectations of the Truth,” Bronkar said evangelicals helped elect President Donald Trump.

That is true because President Trump said “We will again be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ in America. We will appoint conservative judges to the courts, fight to overturn abortion, rebuild our military, lower gas prices and become energy independent. We will build a wall to stop illegal border crossings while encouraging the legal path to citizenship. We will bring jobs back to America and diligently work to make America great again.”

This platform is why evangelicals worked to get Donald Trump elected, while the liberals, Hollywood crowd voted for Biden’s agenda. So tell me, Baptist minister, which platform do you support?

You say Biden is a lifelong Christian, a man of integrity and a man of faith.  Only God knows if Biden has these qualities, and you aren’t God. Just remember your assessment of Biden means nothing to me or the 74 million-plus people who voted for President Trump.

God is the ultimate and final judge of everyone, not me and certainly not you.

Larry Cole

Eagle Springs

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(1) comment

Ken Owens

As you say, Mr. Cole, God is the ultimate and final judge. How do you think that he will judge Trump—a habitual liar, ungodly man with no morals or integrity?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days