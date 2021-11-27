I was recently called to pastor the Congregational Church of Pinehurst. My experience of being acclimated to the area has been pleasant and has been assisted by information gleaned from The Pilot. I was thankful for the inclusion of Don Tortorice’ column, “Mark Robinson’s Torrents of Hate Fail to Account for Basic Humanity.” Hate speech coming from an elected leader in any form is troubling. Such rhetoric directed at his own constituents who have historically been targets of such vitriol and worse becomes highly disturbing.
Our lieutenant governor has targeted the LGBT community in general and the transgender community in particular for some of his most pointed attacks. In doing so, he uses his considerable influence to incite hatred toward an already marginalized sector of North Carolina’s citizens. He need not agree with all of the citizens of the state in order to make some efforts to serve their best interests.
Mr. Tortorice’ column quotes him in this manner: “It is time for Christians to stand up and tell the truth.” Robinson launches from that point into one of his attacks on the LGBT community. In this aggression, he makes the common mistake of those who hold a strongly sided world view. Mr. Robinson confuses “his truth” with “the truth.”
I do find agreement with Robinson on one point. Christians should stand up and tell their truth. Mine is best stated in liturgy often recited in our church: “We believe that all people are God’s people, that every child is holy, that every person is a part of the sacred family.”
I’ll stop short of claiming that as “the truth” but will claim it as mine and that of many others.
Phil Hardy
Pinehurst
