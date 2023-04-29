I am no fan, let alone supporter, of Robert Levy, but in my rather lengthy (dirty) laundry list of his negative personality traits and ideas about education, the latest brouhaha about requiring students in certain grades to write book reports is at the very bottom of my list. I actually like the idea.
It’s not difficult to discern that The Pilot is no fan of Mr. Levy either, and your screed — sorry, editorial — on the “book report issue” is a convenient opportunity for The Pilot to show again its disdain.
But here’s my question: If Mr. Levy does not know what he’s doing (partly) because he is not a “career educator,” but “career educators” do know what they are doing, then why have there been so many Cs and Ds on our schools’ report cards for so long?
Anthony Maramarco
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Some of it might actually be due to parental disinterest or lack of engagement in their child's educational progress ? My wife and I were fully engaged in our daughter's educations and it paid off.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.