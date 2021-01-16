According to The Charlotte Observer’s reporting on Jan. 12, Mr. David Hensley, writing from his personal Facebook page, wrote, in a comment undeleted as of this writing, the following prior to the D.C. terrorist attacks: “Kick some a-- and come back with a collection of severed ears!”
This is a call for Mr. David Hensley to immediately resign from his position on the Moore County Board of Education.
This disgusting call for violence, in an event that is nothing short of insurrection and domestic terrorism and has produced the deaths of five people, is disgraceful and unbecoming of an elected official and a school board member.
The people of Moore County deserve better. The United States of America deserves better. Perhaps most importantly, our school children deserve better.
Alex Patti
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Congressmen Hudson & Bishop should also resign because the things they did were a factor in the Trump-led deadly insurrection.
Republican party leaders cannot continue to rationalize Trump’s actions and must acknowledge--without duplicity--that the Republican party must not embrace white supremacy, domestic terrorists, and Qanon conspiracy theories
