I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Jason Johnson, owner of The Corner Store located at One Market Square in Pinehurst Village. Jason was kind enough to close his store to drive me to a doctor’s appointment after my car stalled outside of his establishment.
Upon arriving at the doctor’s office Jason said, “So, how are you going to get back?” He gave me his card in the event I needed his help yet again. I did find a ride back and waited inside Jason’s store for a tow truck to arrive.
I purchased some chips and water. After scarfing down the chips I mentioned I was still hungry, so Jason came to the rescue yet again. He insisted I eat a slice of the pizza he was eating to make sure I was OK. Without him I wouldn’t have made my doctor’s appointment, and he also made sure I was fed.
Now it’s our turn to help Jason. His store has not yet recovered from the pandemic, and his business could really use a leg-up from our community by becoming a regular customer to help him financially. Stop by and visit Jason to enjoy all the local products he carries and more. I sure will.
Lynn Stickel, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.