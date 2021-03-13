There needs to be a turn-arrow option to go eastbound on Indiana Avenue at the intersection of South May Street. The amount of traffic during busy times allows for only a couple of cars to turn before the light turns red. It backs up traffic heading south on South May.
The left-turn arrow would substantially help the congestion and frustration waiting to turn onto Indiana.
Peter Pahk
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
