A few weeks ago, I tuned into the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing, “At What Cost? Ensuring Quality Representation in the Veteran Benefit Claims Process.”
The hearing focused on third-party providers that charge a fee to assist veterans with the paperwork when filing for benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, and some bad actors in this industry that look to scam veterans just to make a quick buck. I think we all agree that these businesses are shameful and should be held accountable for any business practices that are not above bar.
As I watched I couldn’t help but wonder why not one member of Congress asked why these businesses have a market to operate within in the first place. The House Committee on Veterans Affairs has oversight over the Department of Veterans Affairs. Why not push the VA to reduce claim wait times for veterans?
Why not investigate and address the root cause that is pushing so many veterans to use outside firms? Why not audit all the “necessary steps” and see where time can be saved? The VA operating budget and the VA staff and every redundant VA form is all within the committee’s scope. Wouldn’t the members’ efforts be better spent finding solutions within the agency vs outside of it?
If the government process is flawed, then should we let the market design a solution to these problems? If we can build a “better mousetrap,” veterans will get the help and support they need.
Emilie Poteat
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
