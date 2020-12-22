Jonathan Paris surfaced a chronic concern that should alarm all of us, right now, and for the long term, if we do not take immediate action. We are living in a time that reads more like a dystopian novel that has come to life.
As masked people, we now wander and wonder when this will end and we will return to “normal.”
Normal in education is what Mr. Paris describes: teens who skim texts and surf documents and who are building a reservoir of poorly constructed life skills.
As a teacher, I am increasingly concerned about students’ lack of reading competency and ability to persevere through academic tasks. This is not entirely the students’ fault. Society and institutions have dramatically changed how information is delivered, and therefore how it is consumed.
The “swipe generation” — young people who grew up with tablets in their hands and who could meander from one experience to another by swiping left or right on that very tablet — understands life around them quite differently than generations in the past. Seeking and digging through information is no longer required in the quest to find and present a cogent argument as one can effortlessly Google the topic and be presented with a plethora of resources that share the answers quickly.
The staggering complications of restrictions imparted by government attempts to reduce transmission of COVID-19 — interrupted schooling, limited access to face-to-face instruction, and truncated opportunities for socialization — will further affect reading decline if parents and teachers do not stop the spiral and reinvigorate all efforts to ensure young people are reading, and reading often.
The best gift we can give any child is to encourage their reading journey. Our young people are the future of our communities and country. Readers become leaders.
Barbara F. Lamblin
The writer is a Pinehurst resident teaching in South Korea at Humphreys Middle School.
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.