I was disheartened to see Mr. Rowerdink’s recent letter to the editor. I keep hoping my Republican leadership will stick to the facts and not make generalized, misleading statements and rhetoric that breeds separation and a divided America based on party politics.
I graduated high school in the late 1960s and would have loved to have gone to college, but my parents were not able to help me, and so I went into the workforce straight from high school. No regrets at this point, I am blessed and lead a wonderful life.
How great that Mr. Rowerdink has had no problems paying for his son’s degree and is able to also support his granddaughter in her endeavors. However, there are so many smart, deserving kids in Moore County that don’t have a relative able to help out in that way.
If there had been “free community college” or major support when I graduated I would have appreciated it and taken advantage of it.
Our country is still a mix of “haves” and “have nots” and there are still many kids who haven’t gone to college because the money just isn’t there.
Rather than make it sound as if “ne’er-do-wells” and scammers would have hundreds of thousands of dollars dropped from their worldly debt, it would have been nice for him to actually provide the facts or at least a link where his target audience could actually find some facts.
I would rather see our government help our bright-minded young people afford college than give tax breaks and loopholes to rich taxpayers and greedy corporations.
We, as Americans, do things for “people” we “don’t know” all the time. It is called compassion, empathy and support.
Barbara Newton
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.