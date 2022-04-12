In the interest of helping The Pilot reduce the effects of inflation and the increasing cost of paper and ink, I suggest reducing the size of William Shaw’s columns to no more than three paragraphs.
That is all that is necessary for him to get to the heart of his love for his beloved secular progressive agenda.
In his latest column, Shaw used eight rambling paragraphs to get to the heart of his message, which is his acknowledgment that his “views on various subjects” don’t mesh with the majority of Moore County citizens.
Please note that I’m not suggesting eliminating or censuring his viewpoint like most on the left do to conservatives. I just think a Cliffs Notes version of his bloviations is sufficient.
I honestly can’t imagine how any rational person can attempt to defend the nonsensical policies of the Biden-Harris administration as Shaw has attempted to do.
The most recent revelations of the massive corruption of the Biden family’s influence peddling must turn the stomach of any honest American citizen. Perhaps Mr. Shaw, you could write a short column about your thoughts on that.
Dan Kneller, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.