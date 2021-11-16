Please join the West Southern Pines Neighborhood Watch, the West Southern Pines Civic Club, the West Southern Pines Connectors and the Southern Pines Appearance Commission on Saturday, Nov. 20, for a community cleanup.
Fliers will be distributed to residents giving information as to what should be placed at the curb prior to the morning of the 20th. Items such as yard waste, sofas, appliances, computers, televisions, building materials and tires (without rims) are included. Everyone is invited to help in this community project.
Especially needed are trucks, trailers and volunteers who can load items and unload them at the landfill. Volunteers are asked to arrive at the Pool Park, located just off Morganton Road, behind the National Guard Armory baseball field at 7 a.m. We plan to finish by noon.
Please contact Lem Dowdy at (301) 910-1777 to volunteer and for more information.
Terry Lenahan, Chair, Southern Pines Appearance Commission
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
