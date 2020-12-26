I would like to thank John Strickland, Pinehurst mayor, and the village Parks and Recreation staff and staff at Pinehurst Village Hall. Throughout the summer and fall, New Horizons Band in the Pines has been allowed to use the Timmel Pavilion in Rassie Wicker Park for rehearsals.
In particular, when asked, John Strickland graciously let us videotape a Christmas performance to be distributed to retirement communities in Moore County.
Our hope is that, in these unusual times, folks living in congregate settings might get some Christmas cheer from watching and listening to a holiday concert performed by community members. Steve Bouser narrated a musical rendition of Twas the Night Before Christmas.
Readers who might be interested can see this performance by going to our website: www.nhbinthepines.com
We’re always interested in new members, and information on joining is also on our website.
Debby McGovern
Pinehurst
