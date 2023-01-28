On Jan. 12, my daughter was attacked by a dog in Carthage, as she offered a kindness to its owner, all while she was working to prepare her new shop for its upcoming opening.
His dog, sitting in the car, lunged at her as she stood outside the vehicle. The injury to her face has resulted in puncture wounds and the loss of a portion of her nose.
The quick thinking of her business associate got her the medical attention she needed, but the dog’s owner took advantage of their departure, and has disappeared, leaving my daughter no choice but to submit to the lengthy and expensive rabies series, as well as facing the likelihood of skin grafts to repair her nose.
The Carthage and Cameron communities have shown such kindness in providing meals, groceries, services and a generous GoFundMe effort as her family deals with this expensive and painful, but temporary, upheaval of their lives.
A heartfelt thank-you is extended to all. Your community’s example will long be remembered by our grateful family. It is always a pleasure for this old Midwesterner to visit such a wonderful place. Again, many thanks.
Rebecca Clarke
Milton, Wis.
