Don Tortorice wrote an incendiary column accusing Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of “Torrents of Hate.” Actually, it is Tortorice who has twisted Robinson’s message.
Robinson never said that lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender individuals were “filth.” What he actually opposes is promoting the radical LGBT political agenda to our children under the guise of “equity and diversity.”
What Tortorice has failed to understand is that mainstream citizens don’t approve of “drag queen story hours” or that pornography in public schools is appropriate.
Tortorice should consider the recent election results from Virginia to see what parents think of radical sexual orientation and gender identity being promoted to their children.
This trend is just a symptom of the progressive cultural dry rot that has turned its back on our Judeo-Christian heritage.
Robinson is absolutely correct that violating God’s created order doesn’t lead to human flourishing. Those that embrace the LGBT lifestyle are free to do so. Please don’t try to impose it on others.
Dan Kneller
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Dan, it goes both ways.
"Those that embrace the LGBT lifestyle are free to do so. Please don’t try to impose it on others."
Those who embrace a religious lifestyle are also free to do so but please don't try to impose it on others.
I've come to understand religious families prefer to send their kids to religious schools or homeschool if they don't like what's being taught in public school.
Public school is intended for the wide diversity of all Americans and their diverse religions, races, and sexual orientation without prejudice.
There's something for everyone, no need to force anyone into anything.
