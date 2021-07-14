I am amazed — I do not know why — at the incessant mantra of liberals within these pages admonishing free citizens to “get your vaccine.” What happened to their demands of staying out of our bedrooms; and with women’s health in regard to abortion rights? The hypocrisy is astounding but not surprising.
Their flawed logic is that unvaccinated citizens are a threat to the general health. Not only is this false, it is hypocritical since I’ll venture a guess their health habits are far from models to be emulated.
First, if you have natural or artificial (vaccination) immunity, relax liberals, you are good. It matters not if your neighbor, a stranger or healthcare professional is vaccinated. If you are immune, you are immune.
The vaccine does not eradicate the virus from the planet. It merely is no longer a threat because there exists immunity to its presence. By the way, many studies show that natural immunity is far superior to vaccines.
Second, where are their laments and chidings toward the consumption of fatty, sugary and fried foods? How about the behaviors of “adrenaline junkies,” outdoor recreation enthusiasts or just men between the ages of 18 and 25? These all create some external threat to others through increased healthcare, social and emergency services costs, reckless driving and heartbreak for lost loved ones who participate in risky behavior.
Alas, this is not about their health concerns or concern for the community, or the children, or vulnerable persons. It stems from the innate liberal reaction to the world around them: control.
I have bad news for them: the child-proof, bubble-wrapped, safety-first, big-government, Sky-Net utopia they desire is unattainable. Nor would it solve the root issue of fear if it were. “In God We Trust."
Nick Lasala, Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
The author clearly laments the decision by scientists to sentence perfectly good, lethal diseases to extinction. It's too late to salvage smallpox, but there's a glimmer of hope that polio might make a comeback and create jobs in the iron lung industry. Measles, diphtheria, and whooping cough are all making comebacks thanks to anti-vaxxers. That said, it's good to know that the author supports women's right to use contraceptives and is clearly pro-choice.
Mr. Nick Lasala, You may choose to live in a world as you want it to be, but there are consequences, such as endangering yourself and others. That is your choice. It is true that mankind was given free will—the freedom to choose whether the choice is right or wrong.
I agree that utopia is unattainable, but so is your dystopia. A dystopian society is deceptive. It actually imposes a harmful, oppressive, and miserable existence upon its members.
Most of us prefer to live in the real world
