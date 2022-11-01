I was stunned by The Pilot’s endorsement of Tom McInnis for state Senate. OK, perhaps he was a help in getting the World Golf Hall of Fame and the USGA to set up a second headquarters, lured by the $7 million N.C. enticement. It appears that $7 million buys more or less 100 jobs here in Pinehurst.
And we all can agree that Robbins needs help with economic development. My issue with Sen. McInnis is a tad bigger: health care for the entire state. North Carolina is one of 12 states that has failed to implement expansion of Medicaid. Over 600,000 North Carolinians have been denied access to affordable health care. Expanded Medicaid would have prevented closure of rural hospitals while providing jobs for approximately 83,000 people. North Carolina is billions of dollars poorer.
As you suggest in your endorsement, Sen. McInnis is a powerful member of the Senate, so we can lay some blame for the untold number of deaths that have occurred due to this short-sighted political stance.
So, I reject your endorsement. I expect more from my representative: a broader look at what makes North Carolina a growing, thriving state with the future in mind. It is well past time for a change. My vote goes to Frank McNeill, a Moore County native who runs a very successful business right here.
Deborah McGovern
Pinehurst
