Now that it is official that Joe Biden will be our next president, even Sen. McConnell has recognized the fact. It would be great if our senators from North Carolina would also do that.
It is time that we start healing the wounds we have had for decades between the two parties and start accomplishing worthwhile goals. We have the COVID-19 War to win and restore our country economically.
President Trump is doing his best to hamstring the incoming administration but the Lions of the Senate could keep him in check.
Bill Rose, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
When did The Pilot start having a comic section ?" Heal the wounds " [beam]. Yes, and we should all get a Biden/Harris tattoo, meet on the White House lawn " come together " and join in a group hug. Hopefully, Rashida TLaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, IIhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley will be in my group.
Wouldn't be the first time large groups have gathered at the White House recently.
John Misiaszek
Mark is always focused on these four Congresswomen. Four, out of over two hundred elected Democrats in the House. I realize that is over two hundred more than Mark would like to see in the House, but such is life. I wonder if he'll focus on the self-proclaimed Qanon supporters Republicans have elected to the next Congress for his derision? Probably not.
