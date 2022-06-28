In regard to the comments Mr. Robert Levy made to The Pilot for the June 26 article, I am reminded of Maya Angelou, who stated: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
If Mr. Levy truly believes what he has said about minorities and the financially unlucky, then he is unfit to hold public office. He claims they lack “discipline” and that is why they are in that situation.
Two points: First, If he were to take the time and actually speak with anyone in that situation, he would find that most people are born into poverty or thrust into it by circumstances beyond their control. Second, as an elected official, is it not his elected duty to serve and represent the most vulnerable of our community?
The wealthy and privileged seem to be doing just fine. Our elected public officials are supposed to be advocates for everyone else. If Mr. Levy holds these opinions about minorities he should resign immediately because he is no longer representing a substantial portion of this community. Period.
Jeffrey Parise
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
There are massive discrepancies in discipline by race. Minorities are much more likely ( on a per capita basis) to be referred for discipline than majority race students. This can only be explained two ways:1) the school discipline is racist or 2) lack of of access to wealth creates a culture where rule breaking is more prevalent. I have not seen any overt racism in our schools Therefore I choose the later explanation and encourage (through programs like PBIS, Positive Behavior Intervention Snd Supports) that we pay attention to the needs of minority students and bring about more balanced disciplinary outcomes and fewer overall disciplinary referrals.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.