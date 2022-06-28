In regard to the comments Mr. Robert Levy made to The Pilot for the June 26 article, I am reminded of Maya Angelou, who stated: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

If Mr. Levy truly believes what he has said about minorities and the financially unlucky, then he is unfit to hold public office. He claims they lack “discipline” and that is why they are in that situation.

Two points: First, If he were to take the time and actually speak with anyone in that situation, he would find that most people are born into poverty or thrust into it by circumstances beyond their control. Second, as an elected official, is it not his elected duty to serve and represent the most vulnerable of our community?

The wealthy and privileged seem to be doing just fine. Our elected public officials are supposed to be advocates for everyone else. If Mr. Levy holds these opinions about minorities he should resign immediately because he is no longer representing a substantial portion of this community. Period.

Jeffrey Parise

Aberdeen

(1) comment

Robert Levy

There are massive discrepancies in discipline by race. Minorities are much more likely ( on a per capita basis) to be referred for discipline than majority race students. This can only be explained two ways:1) the school discipline is racist or 2) lack of of access to wealth creates a culture where rule breaking is more prevalent. I have not seen any overt racism in our schools Therefore I choose the later explanation and encourage (through programs like PBIS, Positive Behavior Intervention Snd Supports) that we pay attention to the needs of minority students and bring about more balanced disciplinary outcomes and fewer overall disciplinary referrals.

