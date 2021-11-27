It is a rare surprise when I agree with the right-wing Steve Woodward. But on reading his letter in a recent edition of The Pilot, I found myself pleasantly intoxicated with his description of the pure incompetence of the “Three Stooges”: David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy.
Woodward lectures us about “what would have happened” if the “Stooges” weren’t elected. He correctly points out that they have actually accomplished nothing. He reminds us that they banned a non-existent theory (even though they can’t control state curricula); they asked questions about some surveys (even though they have not been administered); and they criticized construction spending (on schools that are already built).
In other words, they have done absolutely nothing to improve the education of children in Moore County.
In fact, as Woodward accurately points out, everything they have done has been on the negative side of the ledger. They promised to get kids back in school but have had zero effect on that policy. They promised to bring our schools up to A or B status, but, nope, not a thing has been done.
These guys have spent more time debating the difference between a point-of-order and a point-of-information than on how to recruit and retain good teachers or how to help our students catch up from a year of COVID.
The “Stooges” may have asked some reasonable questions, but they have not offered any answers at all. They like to remind us of all the things previous boards did that they disagree with but have not put forward a single original idea that would improve student learning.
Woodward may be impressed by the “Stooges’” slash-and-burn policies because they are consistent with his own tendencies, but parents and students are still waiting for them to solve just one problem.
Lowell Simon
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.