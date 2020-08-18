I have long felt it is our responsibility as citizens to vote. However, I have also always thought it wrong to make the process so easy and accessible that the uninformed and uninterested were essentially being goaded into voting.
There should be a degree of inconvenience and effort required so that those that care are the ones whose votes are deciding the direction of our country. I know this is counter to the belief that everyone should vote.
In addition, frankly I am tired of all the whining about how hard it is to vote in a pandemic. Go to Lowe’s or Walmart and notice all of those people safely shopping by entering and departing these stores. Why would voting be any more difficult than that?
We already have three ways to vote: early voting, absentee voting and day of voting. If you care about the election you can arrange to vote one of these ways.
Sending ballots out to every registered voter is goading people to vote, and I believe this would lead to organized harvesting of the votes of those who are not interested.
If you do not believe this will happen, I believe you are living in a fantasy world. This is not a partisan issue, it would happen on both sides and it is wrong.
Patrick McLaughlin
Aberdeen
